"Stay out of my business" - Naomi sends tongue-in-cheek message to current WWE Superstar

Naomi is probably living her best life away from WWE right now.

Since walking out of WWE in May 2022, The Boss and Glow Connection have kept themselves in the spotlight by doing multiple individual projects away from professional wrestling. But sometimes, wrestlers have a hard time steering clear of the industry they've spent so much time in.

When RAW Superstar Bayley gave Naomi some grief on social media by telling her that she crops pictures worse than she does, the former WWE Superstar wasn't going to take this insult lying down.

"@itsBayleyWWE Bayley stay out my business *crying laughing emoji*," Naomi tweeted.

It's clear that the two women are joking with one another, and it's a promising sight. Meanwhile, the WWE Universe continues to hope for a return of The Boss and Glow Connection in the near future.

Will Naomi and Sasha Banks return to WWE?

Since Triple H took over the reigns following Vince McMahon's resignation, there have been non-stop rumors about a potential return of The Boss and Glow Connection.

Most fans were convinced that the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions would surprise everyone at the conclusion of the tag team tournament, but that came and went.

The latest fan theory suggests that The Boss and Glow Connection could return to take part in the women's Wargames match at Survivor Series this November.

Survivor Series will take place in Boston, which is also the hometown of Sasha Banks. A potential return there would make sense. Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Naomi's back and forth with Bayley? Do you think The Boss and Glow Connection will return to WWE soon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

