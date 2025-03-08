Naomi to start a new faction with 2 top stars to stop Jade Cargill following her heel turn? Potential explored

On SmackDown this week, Naomi showed her true colors and accepted herself as the mystery attacker of Jade Cargill. This unfolded when Bianca Belair and Naomi were engaged in an emotional conversation where The Glow stated that she had done everything for Belair and herself. However, when she accepted her guilt, Belair left the ring, leading to Jade Cargill's arrival. The Storm destroyed The Glow in the middle of the ring and sent a bold statement.

So, with the 37-year-old star having officially turned into a heel star, it's possible that she might create a faction of her own to tackle Cargill. Jade has been portrayed as a strong talent since her arrival. She even overpowered the SmackDown star at Elimination Chamber PLE. This leads to the chance that Naomi could start a faction with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on the blue brand.

Both Lash and Jakara made their SmackDown debut a few months ago. After this, they were again featured in the NXT shows. The Meta-Four also had a short rivalry with The Glow and Belair when they clashed with them in a Women's Tag Team Title match but failed to dethrone them. So now that Naomi and Belair are separated, the Glow could approach them for a faction formation.

This angle would allow WWE to not only put the real-life Bloodline member in a strong position as a heel star but also aid them in booking Lash and Jakara significantly on the main roster. Also, the formation of this potential faction will add more value to the Women's division of SmackDown and help make the storyline between Jade and real-life Bloodline member more interesting.

As we are heading towards WrestleMania 41, things are surely going to be interesting to watch. It will be intriguing to see how The Glow overpowers Jade Cargill ahead of their potential Mania clash.

Naomi was already once part of a heel faction in WWE

It's been a very long time since the 37-year-old star played a heel character in the company. However, during her last villainous character run in the Stamford-based promotion, the Glow was part of Team B.A.D. The faction consisted of Naomi, Sasha Banks, and Tamina. Three of them dominated the women's division in a major way during 2015-2016.

The faction started in May 2015 when the real-life Bloodline member aligned herself with Tamina to tackle the Bella Twins. Post this, Sasha Banks joined them later, and the faction started to be called Team B.A.D.

Later, Banks got separated from the faction, eventually leading to the group's dissolution.

