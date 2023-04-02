Nasty looking fall, commentator forgets to fact-check - 4 botches you probably missed at WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One

WrestleMania 39 took over SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles last night, and there were a lot of talking points coming out of the first night of the mega event.

Rhea Ripley is the new SmackDown Women's Champion, Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn finally put The Bloodline in their place.

While many moments will live long in the memory of fans from WrestleMania Saturday, the following list looks at some unforgettable botches.

#4 Rey Mysterio's pyro was missing

Rey Mysterio made a spectacular entrance at WrestleMania 39 Night One. However, many fans pulled up on the fact that WWE played the noise for his pyros, but there were no actual fireworks.

There was pyrotechnics for several other stars throughout the night, including Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. But even the perfect moment during the masked legend's entrance wasn't utilized by the company to display fireworks.

#3 Referee forgets his job

The six-woman tag team match was expected to have a few awkward botches as Trish Stratus and Lita have been out of the ring for several years. That being said, the main botch in the match came from the official; when Dakota Kai was looking to get the win over Becky Lynch.

Kai was in position for the pinfall, but the referee was seemingly so busy talking to IYO SKY on the apron that he forgot to count the pin and could have cost Damage CTRL the win inadvertently. If the heel trio wants to push for a rematch, they could say that the official was at fault for their loss.

#2 Charlotte Flair lands on her face

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley was one of the night's best matches, and the two women put their bodies on the line to prove that they deserved to hold the coveted title. Flair and Ripley were throwing each other around so much that the WWE Universe was genuinely concerned about The Queen's landing when she took a German Suplex.

Luckily Flair was able to get the rotation at the last minute but still appeared to take the whole move on her neck and face. After her loss in the match, The Queen seemed to be in good spirits, so despite the awkward landing, she was able to avoid serious injury.

#1 Michael Cole claims Pat McAfee is undefeated at WrestleMania

Michael Cole was on-hand to call WrestleMania once again this year, and it appears that the veteran was overcome with emotion when his former broadcast partner made his return. Pat McAfee headed out to the ring to challenge The Miz to a match, and the whole time Michael Cole was screaming about how the NFL veteran was undefeated at WrestleMania.

This actually isn't true since McAfee wrestled Vince McMahon on The Grandest Stage of Them All last year in an impromptu match and was defeated. Cole appeared to be so wrapped up in the emotion of the show that he forgot to fact-check.

Did you spot any other botches on night one of WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

