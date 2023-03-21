Natural order, the end of an era - 4 signs that Paul Heyman will betray Roman Reigns and rejoin Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman has been the driving force behind The Bloodline for almost three years but it appears that his relationship with Roman Reigns could be coming to an end.

Last night on WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes commented on how The Bloodline would leave his side if he lost at WrestleMania after Jimmy and Jey Uso had already hinted at leaving, Solo Sikoa then went on to defy direct orders.

Rhodes noted that Heyman would go back to being an advocate, which could be a good idea for him. That being said, there have already been a number of signs pointing towards Paul Heyman's eventual betrayal.

#4. Reigns has taken advantage of Heyman throughout their partnership

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns joined forces back in the summer of 2020 and so far it has been The Tribal Chief who has enjoyed all of the fruits of their labor. Heyman is constantly forced to make appearances in place of Reigns and put himself in harm's way when the WWE Champion doesn't want to make the trip to a show.

Reigns has also threatened Heyman several times and it's clear that much of their relationship is built on fear and The Wiseman's respect for Reigns' family rather than his respect for the man himself.

#3. Paul Heyman is aware that Roman Reigns' time is coming to an end

Paul Heyman is a smart man, one of the smartest in WWE, and he is aware that Roman Reigns' time on top is coming to an end. He knows that there is someone else coming through the ranks to take over the family business and at some point, he will be tossed aside as well.

Reigns is only looking after Heyman while their relationship is beneficial and if he loses those Championships at WrestleMania then he will be surplus to requirements. WWE has dropped several hints towards this and Heyman could have taken this as a reason to make plans for himself.

#2. Paul Heyman has been the reason for much of The Bloodline's downfall

Paul Heyman has been just as problematic to Roman Reigns' run as Champion as the other members of his family. It was Heyman who called out Sami Zayn and claimed he wasn't loyal to The Bloodline which caused more friction and got into Roman's head. Heyman planted the seeds of doubt which have since led to Reigns making some surprising decisions.

All of this could have been avoided if Reigns wasn't pushed to continue to send a message to Kevin Owens because Heyman made him believe that he was plotting against him. Heyman has been the man building Roman up for three years, but he has also been the architect of his biggest downfall.

#1. Brock Lesnar has been floundering without his Advocate

Brock Lesnar has been having fun in WWE since Paul Heyman left his side, but he is clearly floundering without an advocate. Lesnar's WrestleMania match is against Omos and isn't close to the main event level that The Beast is used to.

Lesnar has also lost several matches to Roman Reigns in the past because he has had Heyman at his side, which shows that The Wiseman has an interesting amount of pull. If Lesnar is looking to retire from the business then he would want Heyman by his side for his final run.

The two men have been best friends for decades and have close family ties, while Heyman only respects Roman Reigns' family, it's clear that he also respects Brock Lesnar.

Do you think Paul Heyman will return to Brock Lesnar? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Poll : 0 votes