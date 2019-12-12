Nephew of Bret Hart shows up at AEW Dark

Karan Bedi 12 Dec 2019

The Dark Hart

It was announced recently that Teddy Hart, nephew of Bret Hart, had been released from MLW. PW Insider reported that it was actually Teddy Hart, who requested the release from the company. Strangely, Teddy Hart was spotted in the crowd for AEW Dark. But this is not the first time that Hart has shown up at a rival promotion.

Who is Teddy Hart?

Teddy Hart is part of the famous Hart Family, nephew of Bret Hart and has worked for several promotions across the years including AAA, ROH, JAPW, Wrestling Society X and MLW. He was in MLW alongside his cousin Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Brian Pillman Jr. They created a staple called New Era Hart Foundation.

Why did Teddy Hart leave MLW?

Hart left MLW because of various differences. PW Insider (H/T Wrestling Inc) said that sources within MLW were upset with Hart showing up at other promotions, which also included showing up at NXT. The source said,

"We felt Teddy was being not only disrespectful to us but to AEW and NXT and their locker rooms. If he had just been in the back, it's a non-issue. He was taking away from the talent in the ring with the antics too."

Why did Teddy Hart show up at AEW Dark?

It's unclear of the motivation behind Hart showing up at AEW Dark. There is no news on him having interest in AEW or vice-versa.

As of right now, there is no update on this story. Perhaps, there will be more in the months to come.