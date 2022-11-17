"Never say never" - Triple H favored former WWE star comments on possible return

With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, many former superstars have made their returns to the company, with one performer reported to be returning is Matt Cardona (a.k.a Zack Ryder).

After recent reports suggesting that WWE and The Game are interested in bringing back the former Intercontinental Champion, rumors began to circulate that the now hugely popular star will be returning.

During a recent interview with Wrestling News, Cardona was asked if the reports of him returning to World Wrestling Entertainment had any levity.

"Let the people talk. I’m a former tag team champion, former Intercontinental Champion, former United States champion. I do have some unfinished business. To quote Justin Bieber, never say never." (H/T Wrestling News)

Following on from his WWE release in 2020, Cardona's star power has risen greatly, with him winning the iconic NWA World Title as well as being listed at Number 13 on Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Top 500 wrestlers of 2022.

Matt Cardona gives his thoughts on how Triple H has run WWE

Since Vince McMahon retired from the business in July 2022, The Game has taken over as head of creative, meaning all the major decisions and storylines go through him.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Matt Cardona was asked how he feels WWE has fared with Triple H being in charge of the day-to-day creative operations of the company.

"It's certainly exciting, right? Every week it seems like, or maybe not every week, but it seems like someone's coming back or debuting or re-debuting. It's fresh, it's exciting, it's must-see TV, and I think that's what wrestling should be." (H/T Sportskeeda)

With Triple H now in charge, many released WWE Superstars have returned, including Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Emma, and Karrion Kross.

