New addition, potential WrestleMania role - 4 Announcements The Miz could make on WWE RAW

The Miz was part of a backstage segment on WWE RAW last week where he teased that he had an announcement to make alongside his wife Maryse.

The It couple made it look like it was a personal announcement, but there are a number of other potential revelations that could occur when The Miz arrives at RAW this week.

The following list looks at just four potential announcements that The Miz could make this Monday on WWE RAW.

#4. Miz announces the first Hall of Fame entrant on WWE RAW

The Miz is set to host a WrestleMania edition of Miz TV this coming week on WWE RAW and could be the man to reveal the details regarding the upcoming Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. It's unclear who will headline the show in Hollywood. It was rumored to be The Rock, but he is no longer expected to be at the Show of Shows, so appearing a night before for the ceremony seems unlikely.

There is speculation that The Animal Batista could finally be inducted after being announced back in 2020, but was unable to attend the induction ceremony.

#3. The Miz and Maryse plan to renew their wedding vows

It's been nine years since The Miz and Maryse officially tied the knot in February 2014. Given the way the duo reacted in the backstage segment, there was a hint that the announcement could be something personal that they are planning.

Either the couple wants to renew their vows on an episode of WWE RAW heading into WrestleMania or they will request that it could happen in Hollywood. This is one of the more unlikely options, but if Maryse is making her return, then it could be a possibility.

#2. The Miz is set to host WrestleMania in Hollywood

The WWE Universe seems to have decided that The Miz will be the man hosting this year's WrestleMania since he doesn't have a match of his own. He has been involved in the feud between Logan Paul and Seth Rollins, but it doesn't appear as though he will be a part of it moving forward.

Hollywood is somewhere The Miz has been billed from for much of his career and he claims to be a star inside and outside of the ring, so he would be the perfect choice to host WrestleMania this year.

#1. The Miz and Maryse are expecting another baby

The Miz and Maryse already have two daughters and have announced both of the pregnancies on live episodes of WWE RAW. The fans have also been able to follow their journey on Miz and Mrs. over the past few years.

It's not hard to imagine that the WWE Universe is being baited once again, and the couple is set to welcome a third child. Miz had a vasectomy as part of an episode of Miz and Mrs, but this could have been made up for the show.

What do you think The Miz will announce this week on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

