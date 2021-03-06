New age limit for WWE signings revealed; rule could be broken for a 'special situation'- Reports

WWE has released many Superstars since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and regardless of the high number of outgoing talent, the company has also been signing new and established faces.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE has been dealing with an aging roster, and the officials are mindful about the issues.

Sources close to the situation told the Wrestling Observer that WWE has issued a new doctrine regarding the age of incoming talent. WWE has reportedly set the age limit of new developmental signings at 30.

Meltzer also reported that WWE would entertain the idea of signing older wrestlers only in exceptional situations wherein the talent is really outstanding or possesses the potential to be a polished Superstar.

Meltzer would report the following:

The WWE is very aware of the aging aspect of the roster and developmental. We were told there has been a new doctrine when it comes to new signings that unless it is a special situation where somebody is really good or has potential, or if they have a name from elsewhere, they want to limit new developmental signings to those under the age of 30.

WWE has made an effort to counter the average age problem of its roster

WWE recently signed Taya Valkyrie and Eli Drake (LA Knight), 37 and 38 years old, respectively, and the well-traveled Superstars fall into the category of specialized cases that WWE would bring in irrespective of age.

Dave Meltzer recently highlighted an alarming problem about the age of the talent who competed in the men's Royal Rumble match. The average age of the Rumble competitors was 39, and what makes matters even more intriguing is that Edge won his second Royal Rumble at the age of 47.

WWE's vision, however, was made apparent with its recent recruits. The company unveiled the largest recruit class in its history, with 18 new signings reporting to the Performance Center last week.

Most of the talent brought on board are in their early and mid-20s, and that provides a clear picture of WWE's attempts in building up for the future.

Superstars in their 30s and 40s are still dominating RAW and SmackDown, and the calls to push younger talent have been echoing for several years. WWE has taken a step in the right direction, and the trainers down at the PC would now hope that the largest class in history produces a few future world champions.