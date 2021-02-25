"The wrestling world will change forever" - New WWE recruits comment on joining the Performance Center

Yesterday a list of recruits was reported as part of the latest WWE Performance Center class. Today WWE officially confirmed the news, and some of the recruits have taken to social media to express their excitement.

Parker Boudreaux has recently received a lot of attention on social media for drawing comparisons to Brock Lesnar. He even interacted with Paul Heyman, promoting him as the new "next big thing."

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com describing Boudreaux:

Parker Boudreaux of Winter Garden, Fla., stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 300 pounds. The big man was an offensive lineman for the University of Central Florida and has caught the eye of Paul Heyman on social media.

Boudreaux absolutely believes his own hype, tweeting out the following this afternoon:

"It's official @WWE The wrestling world will change forever. #BigBoxOfficeBoudreaux #DestroyerofGods"

Former IMPACT Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie is excited to join WWE

Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion, and the wife of WWE RAW Superstar John Morrison, Taya Valkyrie, had a much more grounded approach.

"*Crying Emoji* It's official. La WERA LOCA has arrived to @WWENXT!!! This is a dream come true for me....now the work begins *praying emoji* @WWE"

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com describing Valkyrie:

Kira Magnin-Forster, known to wrestling fans as Taya Valkyrie, is an 11-year veteran of the squared circle. A classically trained ballerina, Forster learned wrestling under Lance Storm before breaking out in Mexico for the AAA promotion. She has competed around the world since.

😭 It's official. La WERA LOCA has arrived to @WWENXT!!! This is a dream come true for me....now the work begins 🙏🏻 @WWE https://t.co/W10AvsUqCK — Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) February 24, 2021

Other recruits in Cora Jade, Camron Branae, and Anthony Henry also took to Twitter this afternoon to share their excitement. This is easily one of the biggest classes WWE has had in quite some time.

I bought a version of this shirt on @WWEShop when I was 12 because I wanted it to be real one day. That day has come. Dreams come true as they say. 🖤💛 @WWENXT @WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/W5I0aUtrNx — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) February 24, 2021

Together we big timing, don’t make me have to remind yah-Beyoncé 😩✨❤️😍🥰💋



I can officially say I am a WWE Superstar! @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/yzOCr5zfmG — Branae (@Camron_branae) February 24, 2021

