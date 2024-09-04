New alliance with Chad Gable and American Made, replace popular figure - 4 things Hulk Hogan can do after signing new WWE deal

WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has been in the news a lot lately for better and for worse. His biopic was recently canceled and he has become more outwardly political, which has created division among some fans.

In what must be good news for The Hulkster, Hogan recently revealed that he signed a new contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. Not only did he sign a new deal, but the contract is for five years.

Given the fact that Hogan is already in his 70s, this contract is particularly impressive. Upon revealing the news of the deal, Hogan noted that he'll serve in a number of roles and that the contract includes licensing and merchandising.

With the former WWE Champion signing a new long-term World Wrestling Entertainment contract, there are a few exciting things he could do in the company. This article will take a look at a handful of ways Hogan can be utilized now that he's with the company for the long haul.

Below are four things Hulk Hogan can do after signing a new WWE deal.

#4. He could remain off-screen and work as an ambassador for WWE

During the interview where The Hulkster revealed that he has re-signed with WWE, he noted four parts of the contract. The aforementioned licensing and merchandise were highlighted, as was a possible appearance at WrestleMania.

The other role Hogan openly discussed was being an ambassador for the promotion. While a WWE ambassador can take on many roles, it essentially means that The Hulkster will represent the promotion in various forms of media and appearances.

Given Hogan's age, this would likely be the easiest role for him moving forward. He could make appearances, perhaps even down in Florida, without having to worry about any physicality or intense travel routines.

#3. Hulk Hogan could host Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

WWE has a deal with Saudi Arabia. Every year, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut holds shows in the country. Crown Jewel has become a yearly event, while the other PLE held there often has a new theme.

Speaking of Crown Jewel, the big premium live event is less than two months away. WWE is known for bringing big names and legends to these shows. In the past, the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and even Hogan himself have been brought in to give the show a spark.

If the promotion needs a legend to appear at Crown Jewel, Hulk Hogan could be the man for the job. He could serve as the special guest host of the event, which would see him appear on camera a handful of times.

#2. He could become a full-time General Manager

A special guest host is a great gig in WWE, as it essentially makes somebody a General Manager for one night. With that being said, somebody as ambitious as Hulk Hogan may want something more consistent.

The Hulkster could potentially become a General Manager in WWE. Right now, RAW, SmackDown, and NXT each have their own person in charge. Adam Pearce leads RAW, Nick Aldis is the General Manager of SmackDown, and Ava runs NXT.

Of the three, it is commonly accepted that Adam Pearce struggles to keep his roster in check. In what could be an intriguing move, Triple H and company officials could have Hulk Hogan replace the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion as the RAW General Manager, thus allowing Hulkamania to run wild once more.

#1. The Hulkster could manage American Made

American Made is one of WWE's newest factions. The group was created by Chad Gable following his exit from The Alpha Academy. He is joined by Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, collectively known as The Creed Brothers, and Ivy Nile.

The group is currently involved in two rivalries. The first is with Chad's former stablemates Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri. The more intense rivalry is with Uncle Howdy's The Wyatt Sicks group. Unfortunately, American Made has lost both matches they've had with WWE's demented and creepy stable.

What Chad, Julius, Ivy, and Brutus might need is an experienced leader. As a result, Hulk Hogan could come in and lead American Made moving forward. Given Hogan's patriotism over the years, he'd be the perfect choice.

If nothing else, they can change American Made's generic theme song to Hulk Hogan's American Made entrance music from his time in World Championship Wrestling. For that reason alone, this idea is worth considering.

