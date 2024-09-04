Hulk Hogan officially makes huge WWE signing announcement about new deal; future confirmed

Hulk Hogan has made a huge announcement about his future with WWE and made it clear what he will be doing with the company. The star announced that he had signed a new deal with the sports entertainment giant.

Hogan has been a presence in WWE for several decades, with the exception of when he was involved in a leaked controversial video, that saw him using offensive language. At the time, he was removed from the company's Hall of Fame as well as from all programming. Since then, the star has returned and has been re-instated to the Hall of Fame. He's also made a few appearances.

Speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Hulk Hogan was asked about the difference between current WWE management and working with Vince McMahon. The star then made a sudden huge announcement, stating that he had signed a new 5-year contract with WWE. He said that it was mostly related to merchandising and licensing deals, but also if the company needed him to do something for WrestleMania, that would be covered too.

"All I know is that, working with Vince all that time, and now working with Nick Khan, because I've signed a five-year deal. I'm going to be 71 years old in a few weeks, but I signed a five year deal, for you know the licensing and merchandising stuff, and you know like the ambassador stuff, if they need me to do something for WrestleMania, I just love doing it, you know." (43:14 - 43:40)

Hulk Hogan has not been seen wrestling in a WWE ring in a long time

While Hulk Hogan has spoken about wrestling at times in the past, the star is now 71 years old. Having reached that age a few weeks back, it seems unlikely that he will wrestle within WWE again.

The last time the legend wrestled in WWE was more than 18 years ago, with his last match taking place on August 20, 2006, when he faced Randy Orton.

While he has wrestled since then, his last match was 12 years ago in TNA.

At this time, it seems he will not be returning to the company as a full-time or part-time wrestler, but may make appearances as part of his new deal.

