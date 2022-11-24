New Alliance is formed, unlikely challenger unveiled - 5 Potential finishes for Ronda Rousey vs Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series 2022

Ronda Rousey puts her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line this weekend when she takes on Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series War Games. Over the past few weeks, Shayna Baszler and Rousey have joined forces and are already looking to dominate the SmackDown Women's Division.

This weekend could put their alliance to the test as Shotzi looks to Raquel Rodriguez in order to help her overcome the threat of two of the best-known former MMA fighters.

There are several combustible elements in play here, and either woman could come out on top.

#5. Shotzi defeats Ronda Rousey to become Women's Champion

Whilst it's highly unlikely, there is a chance that Shotzi could shock Ronda Rousey and take away her Women's Championship this weekend at Survivor Series. Shotzi has proven that she can be a daredevil and is someone who will refuse to give up, which could frustrate Rousey this weekend and force her into making an error.

Shotzi has never won a singles gold in WWE, so she will be pushing hard this weekend to come out on top and hold the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time.

#4. Ronda Rousey defeats Shotzi to retain her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey has brushed aside much of WWE's Women's Division since she made her return back at The Royal Rumble earlier this year. With Baszler in her corner, it's even more likely that she will be able to see her way past Shotzi, and Shayna will be on hand to ensure that Raquel Rodriguez doesn't interfere.

Shotzi earned her shot at the title, but she should be someone that Rousey can push past quite easily before the likes of Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte make their return.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez costs Shotzi the match and pushes to challenge Ronda Rousey

Raquel Rodriguez helped Shotzi this past week on SmackDown when Rousey and Baszler outnumbered her, but it's unclear why. Raquel battled Rousey a few months ago and came up short before earning the Champion's respect.

It appeared as though they were on the same page, and this weekend she could turn her back on Shotzi in order to put herself next on the list instead.

Back in May, Raquel came close to winning the title the last time she challenged Rousey and could believe that she deserves the shot much more than Shotzi.

#2. Shayna Baszler inadvertently costs Ronda Rousey the match

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey have the ability to become an unstoppable force in the Women's Division, but only if booked correctly. Over the past few weeks, they have shown what they're capable of, but this weekend there could be a miscommunication that leads to Shotzi walking out as Champion.

There could be interference that also allows Shotzi to pick up the win, but if it's via DQ, she won't be handed the Championship.

#1. Charlotte Flair returns and helps Shotzi to defeat Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen in a WWE ring for several months, and the last person she faced was Ronda Rousey.

The Queen will likely want to pick up where she left off and will be coming for that SmackDown Women's Championship. She could make that clear this weekend if she returns and helps Shotzi pick up the win to exact some revenge on Rousey, who defeated her back at WrestleMania Backlash.

Which woman do you think is leaving Boston with the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship?

