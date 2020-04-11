New challenger for Braun Strowman's WWE Universal Championship revealed

A former WWE Universal Champion has stepped up to the Monster Among Men!

As of now, the match is yet to be made official by WWE.

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman

This week on SmackDown, brand new WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman collided with Shinsuke Nakamura. The match went back-and-forth and in the concluding moments of the bout, Strowman delivered a Powerslam on Nakamura to get the pinfall.

Just after the match ended, Strowman was interrupted by Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House. Wyatt recalled his match with John Cena from WrestleMania 36 and mentioned that he has rewritten the history between the two of them. The former leader of Wyatt Family then pointed out how he is responsible for Strowman's tenure in WWE and demanded a shot at the Universal Championship.

The Monster Among Men wasn't intimidated by the challenge and right away accepted Wyatt's offer. He also asked the former Universal Champion to mention the date and place for their upcoming clash and it remains to be seen how Wyatt responds to it.

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman made his WWE debut in 2015 as the 'Black Sheep' of the Wyatt Family. As the cult disbanded, Strowman focused on singles action and rarely crossed paths with Bray Wyatt.

Last year, The Monster Among Men had a brief encounter with The Fiend and since then, fans have been buzzing over a potential match between the two. After what went down on tonight's SmackDown, it looks like even the WWE Universal Champion wants another collision with his former leader and mentor, Bray Wyatt.