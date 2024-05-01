New champion crowned, big return and more - 4 finishes for Chelsea Green vs. Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women's Title

WWE NXT aired last night on the USA Network, and it featured several main roster performers. The likes of Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Ivar, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Michin, among others, made appearances on the white and gold brand.

There was also a notable star who appeared towards the end of the show. After Roxanne Perez gave Ava a tough time, the NXT General Manager revealed that the champion will defend her title next week against a main roster name.

Roxanne will put her NXT Women's Championship on the line against SmackDown's Chelsea Green. Green and her partner, Piper Niven, were just drafted to SmackDown on Monday, but Chelsea already has a major title opportunity in less than a week.

Will the experienced veteran who is yet to hold a singles title in the company finally win the gold? Or will Roxanne successfully defend her title against a former Women's Tag Team Champion? This article will look at a handful of ways this bout could potentially conclude next week.

Below are four possible finishes for Chelsea Green vs. Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women's Championship.

#4. Chelsea Green could cheat to win

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green is an underrated WWE performer. Thanks to her outlandish personality and oftentimes over-the-top attire, fans forget that she's a talented in-ring performer. As noted, she is a former Women's Tag Team Champion, having won the belts alongside Sonya Deville.

Even outside of WWE, Chelsea has managed to win gold. While in TNA (fka IMPACT Wrestling), Green won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. She also held the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship alongside Deonna Purrazzo.

Chelsea's greatest strength is her ability to be crafty and manipulative. As good as Roxanne is, she may fall victim to the veteran's intellect. Don't be surprised if Green manages to cheat in some manner, such as holding the ropes during a pinfall attempt or hitting Roxanne with the title belt when the referee isn't looking.

#3. Roxanne Perez could make quick work of Chelsea

Expand Tweet

Roxanne Perez's run in WWE has been one of the most successful of any developmental talent in the modern era. Her run in the company started in a big way when she won the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

Since then, Perez has managed to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles prior to the coveted belts being retired. She also won the NXT Women's Championship on two separate occasions. The star recently successfully defended the prized gold against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley in a Triple Threat Match.

WWE is clearly behind Roxanne, and despite her size, she has proven to be a serious threat. As a result, she may not just beat Chelsea, but defeat her in dominant fashion. The match could be shorter than fans expected, with The Pop Rox going over.

#2. Piper Niven could help Green win

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green started teaming up with Sonya Deville around WrestleMania season last year. The pair even won the prized WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in July, but unfortunately, The Jersey Deville was almost immediately forced to give up the belt due to an injury.

Instead of the titles being vacated, the-then WWE official Adam Pearce made the ruling that Chelsea could find a new partner. While she was looking high and low for one, it was Piper Niven who declared herself as Green's partner. The pair have been united ever since, albeit to mixed success.

The two women were drafted to SmackDown together, which indicates they will likely be sticking around as a duo for the time being. As a result, Piper could interfere and help Chelsea win the title. The win would be huge for Green, but it would also mean more exposure for Piper. It would be a win-win if she sneaked in an attack on Perez and helped her partner stand tall.

#1. Meiko Satomura could make her WWE return and confront Roxanne Perez

Expand Tweet

Meiko Satomura is a veteran of the pro wrestling business. While WWE fans will mostly just know Meiko for her time on NXT, NXT UK and in the Mae Young Classic, she has been competing for decades.

Unfortunately, Satomura hasn't been seen in WWE in quite some time. Her last match in the company came, interestingly enough, in a battle against Roxanne Perez on an episode of NXT television almost 14 months ago. It was after that match that The Prodigy collapsed and was hospitalized.

A year later, Meiko Satomura could return to television to once again confront Roxanne. This would be thanks to Perez's bad attitude, but it would also serve as a test. Can Roxanne not only fight but defeat The Final Boss without the lasting ramifications that she suffered previously? Don't be surprised if, after Roxanne beats Green, Meiko shows up to conclude the segment.