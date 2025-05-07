New champion to be crowned; match to end in no-contest? 4 possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria at WWE Backlash

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyia are set to battle each other for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash. The once-loving relationship between the two stars has now turned into a bitter rivalry. Both have been unhinged against each other for the past few weeks on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Although Valkyria is riding high on momentum, Lynch still poses a legitimate threat to her championship reign. There is a high chance that the outcome of this match could be marred by controversy. The WWE Universe may witness one of the most shocking finishes that may leave fans stunned.

Let's look at four possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria at Backlash:

#4. Becky Lynch may use underhanded tactics and win

Ad

Trending

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Ad

There is no doubt that Becky Lynch's heel turn has opened up numerous possibilities, and she now has an advantage on her side. The 38-year-old could go to any extent to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship match this weekend. The Man could try to use some cheap tactics during the finishing moments of the bout.

While the referee would be distracted, she could poke Lyra Valkyria in her eye to blindside the champion, a move that is quite common for heels. Lynch could even push her to an exposed turnbuckle without the official's notice. After weakening the 28-year-old, Big Time Becks could use a Manhandle Slam and pin Valkyria to win the coveted title at Backlash.

Ad

#3. Lyra Valkyria may steal a roll-up victory

Lyra Valkyria has been on a red-hot momentum, and it would not be a surprise if she pulls off a huge upset this Saturday. Becky might be on the verge of winning during the final moments of the championship match. However, Valkyria might turn the tables on her favor just in the blink of an eye.

Just when the 28-year-old would be lying on the mat, The Man might try to pick her up for her finisher. But Lyra Valkyria could grab her quickly and steal a roll-up victory over Lynch and evade the ring. She could retain her coveted title in St. Louis, shockingly at Backlash, and walk out as "still champion."

Ad

#2. The match could end in a no-contest

Ad

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria has become far more personal, and it is now beyond a championship. The entire arena could become a breeding ground of chaos at Backlash as both superstars could fight all over the ringside. However, the referee might start his countout, asking both stars to come to the ring.

Lynch and Valkyria could pay no heed to the WWE Official's call, and they could continue to destroy each other outside the ring. With the chaos spilling all over the arena, the referee may have no choice but to call for the bell and end the Women's Intercontinental Championship match in a no-contest.

Ad

#1. Becky Lynch may make a quick pin and walk away with the title

There is no doubt that any match Becky Lynch steps in, she becomes the favorite to win the contest. And this time, her heel character would allow her to do anything she wishes to. When the match would be on its final few minutes, Lyra Valkyria could be on the side of the ropes and attempt to hit The Nightwing.

However, Lynch could soon roll her up, taking support of the ring ropes without the referee's notice. She could pin the defending champion, leaving the WWE Universe stunned in disbelief. Big Time Becks could walk out of Backlash 2025 as the new Women's Intercontinental Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More