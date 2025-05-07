Lyra Valkyria reveals intense training for WWE Backlash

Lyra Valkyria made WWE history less than one year after debuting on RAW. Her red brand arrival saw her save Becky Lynch from Damage CTRL, but things have changed. Now, the fan-favorite is making her name and gaining momentum with a historic title reign, and it just proved why she's ready for Backlash.

The Lady of the Opera is set to wrestle what may be the biggest match of her career on Saturday at Backlash. The inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion is set to defend her title for the fifth time, against Becky Lynch. The surprise alliance formed at WrestleMania 41 blew up one night later on RAW, and since then, it has turned into a vicious back-and-forth between the Irish Superstars. The champ recently unveiled the real-life reason for their heat.

Valkyria has nothing but Backlash on her mind as she trains for the two-time Female Superstar of the Year. Lyra took to her Instagram Stories today to give fans a look at how she does beat swings on the pull-up bar. The 28-year-old captioned the post by clarifying what she is focused on in the days leading up to Backlash.

"Backlash. Backlash. Backlash. Backlash. Backlash. Backlash," Lyra Valkyria wrote in the screenshots below.

Lyra Valkyria trains for Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash (Photo Credit: Lyra Valkyria on Instagram)

Backlash will mark Lynch's first singles match in 349 days. Her last one-on-one encounter was the 13-minute RAW Steel Cage match against Liv Morgan on May 27, 2024. Becky failed to capture the Women's World Championship that night, just two days after Liv dethroned her at the King & Queen of the Ring PLE. Lyra's last singles bout was the RAW win over Bayley on April 7.

WWE Backlash updated lineup for this weekend

The 20th Backlash event from World Wrestling Entertainment will take place on Saturday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the updated lineup:

Gunther vs. Pat McAfee Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta United States Championship Fatal 4 Way: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch Undisputed Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE will travel to Tampa, FL, on May 24 for its next special event after Backlash. The 39th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will air that night from the Yuengling Center, featuring John Cena's SNME return.

