Lyra Valkyria details real-life reason for heat with Becky Lynch ahead of WWE RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW will see things heat up between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch ahead of Backlash. The Irish superstars went from a major high at WrestleMania 41 to an unfortunate low on RAW the next night. Valkyria has just revealed an intriguing reason for their real-life problems ahead of the red brand's showtime.

The Man replaced the injured Bayley at WrestleMania Vegas to team with the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. Lynch and Valkyria became Women's Tag Team Champions, but dropped the straps on RAW. The veteran then turned on the rising star and later revealed she attacked The Role Model to force the change. The rivalry continued last week as Lynch vs. Valkyria was booked for WWE Backlash, but tonight's show will see Becky call Lyra out.

The Lady of The Opera wanted to be the first-ever Irish talent to hold the NXT Women's Championship, but Lynch prevented this when she held the top title on WWE's third brand for 42 days in 2023. Valkyria ended Becky's only reign to begin her's, which went 164 days. Speaking to The Takedown on SI to promote tonight's loaded, live RAW episode, Lyra opened up on the real reason for legitimate heat between the Dublin native and her Limerick-born rival.

"If you go back as far as NXT, obviously, the goal then was the NXT Women's Championship. I wanted to be the first Irish NXT Women's Champion. That was my thing. And then when Becky came back to NXT, that got taken away, and I did feel like, that was going to be my first. You've already had so many firsts. Why did you come back? I thought at the time it was to help me, but now I saw Becky's real personality come through. But, she can't take away that [points to Women's IC belt]. This was my first, which is massive, and I feel like that was a big focal point of her return. So we'll see what happens now with Backlash. But, nothing can take away that I was the first ever Irish person to hold this title. She can't take that away," Lyra said.

Valkyria has not defended the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship in almost a month now. She retained over Bayley during RAW on April 7, which came two weeks after retaining over Raquel Rodriguez.

