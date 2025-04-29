Triple H reveals must-see poster for John Cena's return to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena's retirement from active competition is looming on the horizon. With limited dates left in his Farewell Tour, it was announced that Cena is returning to Saturday Night's Main Event. Triple H recently revealed the latest promotional poster featuring the veteran superstar.

Ad

World Wrestling Entertainment and Peacock revived Saturday Night's Main Event last December. The special will now air quarterly as part of WWE's five-year media rights deal with NBCUniversal. SNME XXXVII was held on December 14 on Long Island, and the first primetime special of 2025 came on January 25 in San Antonio. The 39th event will take place on May 24 at Yuengling Center in Tampa.

Big Match John was previously booked for SNME 39, which will be a part of WWE's Tampa Takeover during Memorial Day Weekend. Triple H took to X/Twitter today to reveal the new promotional poster for the next Saturday Night's Main Event. The Chief Content Officer touted the two-hour show as the kickstart to the weekend.

Ad

Trending

"Kickstarting a Tampa takeover on Memorial Day Weekend. #SNME live nationwide 5/24 at 8PM on @nbc & @peacock," Triple H wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena's last singles match on Saturday Night's Main Event was in 2007, when he faced Carlito. The following year, he teamed up with Batista and Cryme Tyme to take on The Legacy, JBL, and Kane.

The 40th Saturday Night's Main Event special is scheduled for July 12, but the location has not been confirmed. The third SNME of 2025 will go head-to-head with AEW All In: Texas.

WWE Tampa Takeover lineup for Memorial Day Weekend

World Wrestling Entertainment is headed to one of its best markets for Memorial Day Weekend. Below is the lineup for Tampa Takeover events held at the Yuengling Center, in partnership with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Vinik Sports Group:

Ad

May 24: Saturday Night's Main Event

May 25: NXT Battleground

May 26: RAW

May 27: NXT

Expand Tweet

WWE has a big weekend planned for Inglewood, California, just a few weeks after the shows in Tampa. Worlds Collide with AAA will air June 7 from Kia Forum. Later that night, the 16th annual Money in the Bank will be held at Intuit Dome.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More