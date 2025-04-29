Triple H reveals must-see poster for John Cena's return to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

By Marc Middleton
Modified Apr 29, 2025 21:13 GMT
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Champion John Cena
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Champion John Cena (Photo credit: Triple H on X/Twitter)

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena's retirement from active competition is looming on the horizon. With limited dates left in his Farewell Tour, it was announced that Cena is returning to Saturday Night's Main Event. Triple H recently revealed the latest promotional poster featuring the veteran superstar.

World Wrestling Entertainment and Peacock revived Saturday Night's Main Event last December. The special will now air quarterly as part of WWE's five-year media rights deal with NBCUniversal. SNME XXXVII was held on December 14 on Long Island, and the first primetime special of 2025 came on January 25 in San Antonio. The 39th event will take place on May 24 at Yuengling Center in Tampa.

Big Match John was previously booked for SNME 39, which will be a part of WWE's Tampa Takeover during Memorial Day Weekend. Triple H took to X/Twitter today to reveal the new promotional poster for the next Saturday Night's Main Event. The Chief Content Officer touted the two-hour show as the kickstart to the weekend.

"Kickstarting a Tampa takeover on Memorial Day Weekend. #SNME live nationwide 5/24 at 8PM on @nbc & @peacock," Triple H wrote.

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

Cena's last singles match on Saturday Night's Main Event was in 2007, when he faced Carlito. The following year, he teamed up with Batista and Cryme Tyme to take on The Legacy, JBL, and Kane.

The 40th Saturday Night's Main Event special is scheduled for July 12, but the location has not been confirmed. The third SNME of 2025 will go head-to-head with AEW All In: Texas.

WWE Tampa Takeover lineup for Memorial Day Weekend

World Wrestling Entertainment is headed to one of its best markets for Memorial Day Weekend. Below is the lineup for Tampa Takeover events held at the Yuengling Center, in partnership with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Vinik Sports Group:

  • May 24: Saturday Night's Main Event
  • May 25: NXT Battleground
  • May 26: RAW
  • May 27: NXT

WWE has a big weekend planned for Inglewood, California, just a few weeks after the shows in Tampa. Worlds Collide with AAA will air June 7 from Kia Forum. Later that night, the 16th annual Money in the Bank will be held at Intuit Dome.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
