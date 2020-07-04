New Day to defend the tag titles on next SmackDown, Champion vs. Champion match announced for RAW

WWE has announced some big matches for next week's SmackDown and RAW shows.

An absent Superstar has been advertised to make a WWE TV return.

New Day, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

WWE made a host of match announcements for next week's SmackDown. The biggest match on next week's show will see New Day defend the SmackDown Tag Team titles against Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

It was also announced that Sasha Banks and Bayley would take on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a tag team match. The next episode of SmackDown will also feature a replay of the Money in the Bank match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

Next week's #SmackDown will feature a full re-run of Wyatt vs Strowman from Money In The Bank.#WWE really struggling to fill these shows. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) July 4, 2020

Over on RAW, WWE announced a huge Champion vs. Champion match between Bayley and Asuka. It's interesting to note that WWE even advertised Kairi Sane in the match graphic. Sane has been absent from WWE TV for many weeks and recent reports suggest that she could be on her way out of the company.

What happened on this week's SmackDown?

This week's show kicked off with Michael Cole interviewing Matt Riddle in the ring before King Corbin interrupted the proceedings.

The first match of the night saw Riddle against John Morrison with Corbin taking a seat in the commentary booth. Riddle and Morrison put on a fun match that ended with the King of Bros picking up with the win.

AJ Styles attacked Riddle after the match which segued to the Intercontinental title match that was scheduled to take place next.

Drew Gulak and AJ Styles didn't disappoint as they put together a highly technical and entertaining title match. The Phenomenal One's reign continued.

Bayley and Sasha were out next, and they were at their braggadocious and annoying best. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross cut them off, and an impromptu match was booked between Bliss and Bayley. The SmackDown women's Champion picked up the win via DQ.

Shinsuke Nakamura scored a big singles win against Kofi Kingston next that set up the tag team titles match for next week.

Finally in the main event, Sheamus' toast to Jeff Hardy turned chaotic as Hardy ended the show by laying out the bartender.

The latest episode of SmackDown was a solid show until the main event segment came about, which has received a lot of backlash online and rightfully so.

Nonetheless, the July 10th episode of SmackDown has one major title match to look forward too while RAW has a Champion vs. Champion showdown and the mich-anticipated return of Kairi Sane to WWE TV.