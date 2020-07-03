Plans for Kairi Sane to reportedly leave WWE and retire revealed

Kairi Sane's wrestling career could come to an abrupt end.

The 31-year-old Superstar is reportedly set to go back to Japan to be with her husband.

Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane has been absent from WWE TV since she suffered a cut on her head during a match against Nia Jax on the episode of RAW on June 1st.

Dave Meltzer has now provided a few significant details on Kairi Sane's WWE status and future in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It has been reported that Kairi Sane would be returning to Japan to be with her husband. It was noted that WWE knew about Sane's plans to return to Japan since May and possibly before.

Kairi Sane suffered the head injury against Nia Jax in a match that was taped on May 26th and aired on June 1st.

Sane has reportedly been cleared to return to action. The former NXT Women's Champion has been listed to be at the RAW tapings of July 3rd, which would be for the shows to be aired on either 6th or 13th July.

The decision was reportedly made by the WWE to 'not harp' about Sane's injury on TV while to also not address it publicly. WWE has refrained from mentioning Kairi Sane's name, and that was all part of the plan.

Will Kairi Sane announce her retirement soon?

Meltzer then went on to reveal a big plan that WWE had before Sane injured herself. The idea was to do a career-ending injury angle for later when it was time for her to leave and go to Japan.

The plan was to have the person who 'ended her career' to go on and face Asuka at SummerSlam. Meltzer speculated that the plan might have been changed with Paul Heyman's removal from the Executive Director's role on RAW.

Meltzer added that the Superstar who would have most likely ended Kairi Sane's career would have either been Charlotte Flair or Shayna Baszler. Flair may or may not be back in time while Baszler has been reportedly removed from TV by Vince McMahon. While the name wasn't confirmed, Meltzer did note that the plan was never to have Nia Jax in the role mentioned above.

The backstage talk about Kairi Sane's status has slowed down in recent weeks. It was added, however, that there had been talk of Kairi Sane wrestling for one year in Japan after her WWE contract comes to an end, before possibly retiring for good.

It's interesting to note that a report from Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select stated that WWE had plans of pushing Sane as an ambassador in Japan back in May.

While Kairi Sane is scheduled to return to TV soon, which was also hinted by Asuka recently, her long-term future in the WWE looks bleak at this point following the new updates.

Sane is just 31 years old, and her return to Japan, and a possible retirement would disappoint her ardent supporters. Of course, things are always subject to change, and we'll keep you updated regarding the same.

