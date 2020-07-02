Asuka speaks with Kairi Sane via Twitter amidst speculation regarding WWE status

Kairi Sane has been missing from WWE TV since May.

The WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka reached out to her partner via Twitter

Where have you been, Kairi Sane?

Lately, the biggest mystery in WWE these days doesn't even involve an actual storyline. Instead, the question we've all been asking is, "Where is Kairi Sane?". The former NXT Women's Champion hasn't been seen on WWE television since May 26th after suffering a head injury on RAW during a match against Nia Jax.

Since then, rumors have abounded, ranging from her simply recovering from her injury to her being sent back to Japan to be a brand ambassador of some sort - to simply being released altogether.

Kairi Sane breaks her silence (sort of)

Earlier today, the Pirate Princess replied to her Kabuki Warriors tag team partner on Twitter with this single emoji.

Apparently the current RAW Women's Champion was also in the dark regarding Kairi Sane's current whereabouts, responding to this Tweet with:

Where are you?



Come on, come on. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 2, 2020

And Kairi Sane would respond in kind with this Tweet of her own:

I’m almost there!🏃🏻‍♀️👣 — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 2, 2020

Is this an indication that we're going to see Kairi show up for Extreme Rules to be in her partner's corner during her match with Sasha Banks? Or were the two just coordinating a meet-up outside of the ring? Maybe they were going to go to Barnes & Noble to buy some manga?

Hopefully, we'll find out sooner than later. WWE's Extreme Rules: The Horror Show takes place on July 19th from the WWE Performance Center.