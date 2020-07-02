Kairi Sane's status in WWE is reportedly 'complicated', details of a new non-wrestling role

Things don't look too good with regards to Kairi Sane's WWE future.

Sane has not appeared on WWE TV since losing to Nia Jax at the end of May.

Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Kairi Sane has not had a match since losing to Nia Jax on the May 26th episode of RAW. The Japenese Superstar suffered a cut on the head during the match, and she has since not been seen on WWE TV. The fans have naturally raised concerns about her status.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select revealed a few significant updates regarding Kairi Sane's current WWE status.

Her status in the company, as of last month, was termed to be 'complicated'.

WWE had a different role for Kairi Sane

It was noted that WWE reportedly had other plans for Sane. Back in May, the company wanted Kairi Sane to serve as an ambassador in Japan for WWE. Sean Ross Sapp added that there were no updates on how the reported non-wrestling role would have affected her in-ring career.

When Fightful asked sources in the company whether Sane's role as an ambassador was part of a larger expansion plan in Japan, they were told that any idea to grow a brand in Japan is off the table due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The report noted that as time went by, many in the company went radio silent with regards to Sane's status. There are many people in the company who want to see Sane continue to wrestle. Additionally, all the people Fightful spoke to backstage had only positive things to say about Kairi Sane.

Sean Ross Sapp concluded by stating that there was no backstage news on how the situation with regards to Kairi Sane's future had developed in the past month.

As noted earlier, Kairi Sane suffered a head injury during her last match against Nia Jax at the end of May. The former NXT Women's Champion has not appeared on TV while Asuka continues to show up on RAW.

Kairi Sane's absence hasn't affected Asuka's reign as the Empress of Tomorrow has been doing just fine on Monday nights. Kairi Sane is an incredibly gifted performer in the ring, and the fans would hope to see her back in action sooner rather than later.

While we don't know when that may happen, we'll keep you guys updated as always.