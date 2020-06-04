Kairi Sane reportedly accepts blame backstage for injury spot in the match against Nia Jax

Kairi Sane was busted open as a result of the steel steps spot.

Kairi Sane suffered a head injury during her recent match against Nia Jax on RAW. The Japenese Superstar was sent headfirst into the steel steps that opened up a nasty cut on her head. As the match was taped in advance, the injury was conveniently edited out by the WWE before it was aired on RAW. The fans, however, have still targeted Nia Jax for being a dangerous worker. Was it really Nia Jax's fault, though?

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue told Korey Gunz on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that WWE officials consider it an accident and nothing more than that.

He added that Kairi Sane reportedly took responsibility for the spot. Yes, the former NXT Women's Champion accepted culpability, and Tom noted that she has a history of accepting blame due to her humble nature.

Here's what Tom Colohue revealed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

Last I heard, the WWE aren't viewing this as anything but an accident. There are some people upset in the locker room; however, the WWE management are still quite even here. Kairi Sane accepted culpability, but to be honest, she has a history of accepting blame, whether it's her fault or not. She is very humble. To my knowledge, there were discussions backstage where Kairi Sane did say, 'No, it was me.' However, what happens next? We'll have to see.

Was it really Kairi Sane's fault?

While there are a few people backstage who are legitimately upset with Nia Jax, the incident in question is a tricky one to judge as Nia Jax didn't seem to be outrightly responsible for Kairi Sane getting injured.

There is, however, one anonymous person backstage who reportedly wants Nia Jax to be fired. Nia Jax's poor track record of injuring the Superstars she works with has already attracted a lot of heat, and the latest incident has not helped mend her tainted reputation.