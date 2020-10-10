New Day's farewell match, new Universal title opponent for Roman Reigns announced for next SmackDown 

Next week's episode of SmackDown is set to be a big occasion as it would be the season premiere on FOX.

WWE announced that Roman Reigns would defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman.

The company also confirmed that the New Day would compete in a 'Farewell to SmackDown' match against Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sheamus on the season premiere of SmackDown.

New Day split in the Draft on SmackDown

New Day reunited on this week's Draft episode of SmackDown as Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston returned from their respective injury layoffs after Big E's Falls Count Anywhere match against Sheamus.

The New Day was awarded a Tag Team Titles shot later on in the night, and they ended up beating Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro to become the 7-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion (9 times overall).

After the match, Stephanie McMahon would reveal that Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston had been drafted to RAW while Big E would remain on the Blue brand.

The New Day looked devastated following the announcement, and the farewell match for next week was subsequently booked. WWE could ideally have a big angle planned for the farewell match, but what could it be?

Roman Reigns' Universal title match against Braun Strowman

Made it ma, top of the world!



In fact, bigger than that, top of the @WWE Universe (again, and again, and again) ...



— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 10, 2020

WWE also announced that Roman Reigns would defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman on the season premiere of SmackDown on FOX.

The match came out of nowhere as Reigns is scheduled to defend Championship against Jey Uso at the Hell in a Cell PPV in a first-time-ever 'I Quit' match inside the Hell in a Cell.

Braun Strowman had lost the title to Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam, and he was taken away from the Championship picture in the weeks that followed. The Monster recently appeared on RAW Underground to defeat Dabba-Kato.

With RAW Underground on a forced hiatus due to the taping limitations caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, Strowman was booked in a big angle with Keith Lee on the most recent edition of RAW. He now finds himself in a Universal title rematch on SmackDown. Somethings just don't add up! Nonetheless, Strowman is undoubtedly not going to win the Championship as WWE will most likely have a plan in store.

More matches and segments for the season premier should be announced soon, so stay tuned.