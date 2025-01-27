New entry in the 2025 Royal Rumble match; Major title feud to kickoff? - 3 predictions for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW this week

In tonight's edition of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day is set to compete in a Tag Team Title match against the War Raiders. Initially, Finn Balor was scheduled to team up with JD McDonagh for the rematch following their title loss. However, in Balor's absence, Dominik Mysterio will be stepping in to take his place.

Additionally, tonight's show marks the final episode of the red brand before Royal Rumble 2025. In this article, we will present three predictions for the villainous faction on WWE RAW this week.

#3. The Judgment Day is likely to suffer defeat in the tag team title match

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh might fail in their mission and lose to the War Raiders on tonight's show. The rationale behind this prediction is that if Dominik and JD fail to reclaim the titles, it could further build momentum for the War Raiders in the tag team division.

Additionally, Dominik's loss in this match could create tension within The Judgment Day, particularly between Finn Balor and Dirty Dom. This could be especially true if the former NXT North American Champion ends up taking the pinfall.

All these scenarios suggest that the War Raiders will retain their titles, and the villainous faction will face a setback in this tag team bout.

#2. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez might get engage in a major feud

According to recent reports, there are discussions within WWE about Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez receiving a significant push soon. However, this push could come as a tag team pairing, as both have previously held the Women's Tag Team Title together. WWE might set up a proper rivalry involving Morgan and Raquel on tonight's show.

This could eventually lead to a WWE Women's Tag Team Title feud for them as we officially kick off the road to WrestleMania 41.

#1. Finn Balor's status for WWE Royal Rumble 2025 could be disclosed

Finn Balor has been absent since his Street Fight loss against Damian Priest. However, on tonight's show, the company could address the status of Finn Balor for Royal Rumble 2025.

The faction might announce that the former Universal Champion will officially enter the Men's Royal Rumble match. In an unexpected twist, fans might witness Finn Balor making a surprise appearance on tonight's show, where he personally declares his entry into the 2025 Royal Rumble.

This surprise could come after The Judgment Day potentially suffers a loss in their Tag Team Title bout earlier in the night.

