Unexpected update on Liv Morgan's WWE future - Reports

Liv Morgan's 226-day-long run as the Women's World Champion finally ended at RAW's Netflix premiere earlier this month at the hands of Rhea Ripley. A recent report has now revealed some unexpected plans WWE has in store for Morgan, as she's likely to get a push in the tag team division alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

It's no secret that Morgan had a tremendous 2024 when she finally came into her own as a singles wrestler. Liv Morgan's feud with Rhea Ripley was arguably the best of the year and firmly established her as a headliner in the promotion. However, as all good things come to an end, the 30-year-old star's reign ended, and her sights are now set on the Women's Royal Rumble Match on February 1st.

Trending

PWInsider recently shared backstage details of what WWE may have planned for Morgan going into the WrestleMania 41 season. It was noted that she and Raquel Rodriguez could be in line for a push in the women's tag team division.

Expand Tweet

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Morgan and Rodriguez have won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice. However, this is certainly going to surprise the Judgment Day member's fans, as they are hoping to see her win the Rumble match come Saturday.

Raquel Rodriguez is keen to win the Tag Team Title with Liv Morgan in WWE

In a recent interview, Raquel Rodriguez spoke about her desire to win the Women's Tag Team Title again in WWE alongside Morgan. She stated that she wanted to make history with her partner by becoming three-time tag champs.

"I definitely want to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship titles again with my girl Liv, so that we can be three-time women’s tag team champs. That’s a goal for sure, that hopefully, is something we’re gonna start pursuing soon," Raquel Rodriguez said.

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are slated to face the current Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi, in a non-title match on this week's episode of WWE RAW. A win over the popular duo would surely put Morgan and Rodriguez in contention to challenge for the gold down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback