A WWE name says she wants to win the tag titles with Liv Morgan in 2025

Liv Morgan had a rollicking year as Women's World Champion before she fell to Rhea Ripley a few weeks ago. She is a former two-time Women's Tag Team Champion with fellow Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez.

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast, Raquel Rodriguez addressed her goals in 2025. One is to win the tag straps again with The Miracle Kid.

Morgan and Rodriguez last won it from Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baslzer at the Money in the Bank event in 2023. Their run in the division fizzled out after the former Women's World Champion got into a heated rivalry with Rhea Ripley, and the rest was history. Could they revert to their previous pursuit this year?

"I definitely want to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship titles again with my girl Liv, so that we can be three-time women’s tag team champs. That’s a goal for sure that hopefully is something we’re gonna start pursuing soon," Raquel Rodriguez said. [From 16:08 to 16:24]

Rodriguez returned to WWE in the fall of last year after suffering an illness that kept her off television for a prolonged period.

Raquel Rodriguez also wants to branch out from Liv Morgan's dirty work

Liv Morgan largely succeeded in destroying Rhea Ripley last year. She got her revenge by eliminating her from The Judgment Day, stealing her man, and most importantly, keeping the Women's World Championship for as long as she could.

It was at Bad Blood when Raquel Rodriguez joined Liv Morgan. From then on, she acted as the latter's bodyguard and became a member of The Judgment Day. In the aforementioned interview, the 34-year-old former NXT Women's Champion noted her other goals in 2025:

"I think to win a championship on my own too is definitely a goal that I have for 2025. I think I’ve started off the year right. We’ve come a long way from this past year, and so I think that’s what’s looking into my future, whether that be the Intercontinental Championship, the US Championship, the Women’s World Championship, the WWE Women’s Championship, we have so many options now with all these titles going around." [From 16:24 to 16:49]

Rodriguez already has a rich history with Rhea Ripley, the current Women's World Champion. She recently claimed that their rivalry will never end.

