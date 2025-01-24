Rhea Ripley's rival says their issues will never end

Rhea Ripley is not only the Women's World Champion, but one of the most valuable and marketable stars in the division. Now that she holds the gold once again, quite a few women have their eyes on her.

Raquel Rodriguez recently reflected on her history with Rhea Ripley, which dates back to their days in NXT. In 2023, the two locked horns several times over the belt. She is a current member of The Judgment Day, while Ripley broke out as a huge star from the group.

In a recent interview for Casual Conversations with The Classic, Raquel Rodriguez broke character to discuss Rhea Ripley. Rodriguez noted that The Eradicator is like a sister to her off-screen. But the thing about sisters is, they fight a lot:

"I look at Rhea like my real-life sister, which is also a never-ending rivalry. That's just what sisters do, you know? We fight, we make up. We fight, we make up. We fight, we make up. But at the end of the day, they're always there. Rhea has come such a long way on her own as the superstar in Judgment Day, as this megastar that she is today. So, working with her is always going to be a pleasure of mine," she said. [From 15:53 to 16:21]

Rodriguez further called Ripley "knowledgable" and "creative" despite being a very young athlete. She credited these qualities as the reason why The Eradicator gets to run the show today as the face of the division.

Rhea Ripley has already reignited a feud with an old foe

This Saturday, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is set to defend her title against Nia Jax. The match was made official after the two got into an altercation backstage, and then later in the ring.

It appears Jax will stop at nothing to reclaim the top spot of the women's division, irrespective of which brand she is part of. As of this writing, however, The Irresistible Force remains on SmackDown, unaffected by the Transfer Window.

On the other hand, the former Judgment Day star just won the belt back from Liv Morgan. With a behemoth like Nia Jax in her way, Rhea Ripley's reign is in jeopardy. Saturday Night's Main Event will air live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas at 8:00 PM ET, 5:00 PM PT, and 6:30 AM IST.

If you use the quote, please credit Casual Conversations with The Classic and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

