New female Bloodline featuring four superstars to be formed at WWE SummerSlam this year? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 20, 2025 06:22 GMT
Naomi and The Bloodline! (Image credits: WWE.com)

Naomi shocked the world after she cashed in her WWE Money in the Bank contract at Evolution 2025 during the main-event Women’s World Championship bout between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

The Glow’s cash-in has altered the entire trajectory of RAW’s women’s division. The 37-year-old superstar is all set to defend her title at the SummerSlam 2025 in a Triple Threat contest against Ripley and SKY, both of whom she cost the title by cashing in.

In a shocking turn of events, Naomi may introduce her new female Bloodline, featuring Nia Jax, with whom she recently teamed at a live event against Ripley and SKY, suggesting a future alliance. The Glow may also welcome The Tonga Twins, consisting of twin sisters, Kaoz and Kona, to WWE.

Naomi’s female Bloodline could help her retain her Women’s World Championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer, and the new stable could dominate the entire roster in the coming months.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed.

WWE legend wants Jimmy Uso and Naomi to take a long time off due to a major reason

Speaking on the recent edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer and father of The Usos, revealed that he has been asking Naomi and Jimmy Uso for grandchildren for a long time now.

The Samoan Stinker was hopeful that The Glow and Big Jim would take a long break from WWE and expand their family, and try Hollywood.

"Oh, I've been asking her and my son, Jonathan [Jimmy], for a minute, man, you know, what I mean? You know, it's time. They've been doing it for a minute, what, 17 years? And every time I see [them], 'When are you gonna bring me a grandson or granddaughter?' So, let's hope. Hopefully, you know that happens. Hopefully, you know, they kind of, you know, venture out to other things, and entertainment. Besides professional wrestling, they're both great actors, they're in good shape, you know, they definitely got a lot of... they're charismatic. So, I think, you know, Hollywood could be calling their names." (From 19:18 - 20:00)
It will be interesting to see how long Naomi’s WWE title reign lasts and what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for her in the future.

