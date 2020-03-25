New General Manager appointed by Anthem to boost the growth of Fight Network and Impact Wrestling

Will we some changes on the weekly episodes of Impact Wrestling?



According to a latest press release from Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Ariel Shnerer has been appointed as the new General Manager of its subsidiary, Fight Network. Shnerer has portrayed a pivotal role in the organization since joining Fight Network in 2007 and has the experience of working as a producer, editorial supervisor, programming and content manager, and executive producer of FN Originals (Fight Network’s original production group).

Shnerer, who recently served as the Senior Director of Programming, Global Distribution & Communications for Anthem, was the driving force behind the launch of the IMPACT Plus digital subscription platform for Impact Wrestling. He managed the global asset distribution for IMPACT Wrestling’s network broadcast customers as well.

His new role will require him to boost the growth of Impact Wrestling while also overseeing the expansion of Fight Network. Following his appointment, founder and CEO of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Leonard Asper, stated,

“His deep experience with IMPACT Wrestling is also essential given its relationship with Fight Network, so this is a natural evolution of his role within Anthem.”

Ariel Shnerer is excited about his new role with Anthem and focuses to grow the global reach of the world’s premier combat sports network, Fight Network. He added,

"Our incredibly talented team has been producing critically acclaimed content across all combat sports genres and we look forward to expanding our footprint with new platforms and territories, while we establish strategic partnerships and cater to the latest content consumption methods. The show goes on at Fight Network during these challenging times we all face together, and we will be bolstering our programming line-up in April with new fight-themed movies from the award-winning Sony Pictures library. As we look ahead in the year, we will have many new live events and original productions to unveil, as well as renewed focus on expanding our boxing programming.”