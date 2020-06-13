Identity of doctor in Jeff Hardy-Sheamus SmackDown segment revealed

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, the feud between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus was advanced with an in-ring segment featuring the duo. The angle saw the former WWE Champion take a urine test. A specialist was present to examine the urine sample and make sure that it was clean, which would ultimately give Hardy a green flag for his match against Sheamus at WWE Backlash.

The segment ended with a spot that Sheamus won't be forgetting for a long time to come. Hardy ended up throwing the urine sample on Sheamus, leaving him enraged. The identity of the doctor who was examining Hardy's urine sample has now been revealed.

The 'doctor' goes by the name of Frank George and is an actor who has a profile page on Fiverr. He is currently a top-rated Spokesperson-Video Producer, Voice Over Artist, and Copywriter on the website.

He holds a 5-star rating that stems from more than 1000 reviews. You can check out his Fiverr profile page here. He is also famous in the 'meme community' for his dabbing videos.

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus' feud has reached a boiling point

Sheamus on how close he was to retirement:

The feud between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus kicked off when Hardy was arrested by police on a recent episode of SmackDown after a 'hit-and-run' incident that resulted in Elias getting injured. Hardy later accused Sheamus of framing him. The controversial segment was slammed by a large number of fans on social media and they weren't happy with WWE converting Hardy's real-life issues into a storyline on SmackDown.

Following tonight's segment, it would be interesting to see what happens between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus at WWE Backlash. While Hardy is enraged at Sheamus for framing him, the latter isn't happy either after what happened on tonight's edition of the Blue brand. The doctor later informed Sheamus that the urine test came out negative, angering him further. Backlash is set to be broadcasted on June 14, 2020, and has already been taped at the WWE Performance Center.