New Judgment Day member, shocking heel turn? - 4 finishes for Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta at WWE Backlash

WWE WrestleMania 41 felt like yesterday. The massive two-night event featured some of the top stars in pro wrestling going at it, and there were some incredible matches mixed with some controversial decisions.

Ad

However, as crazy as it may sound, the next premium live event from World Wrestling Entertainment is already happening this weekend. Some big stars are booked for the show, including Becky Lynch, Gunther, John Cena, and Randy Orton, among others.

One big match booked for the premium live event was announced on Monday. The reigning Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio will put his prestigious title on the line against the charismatic luchador Penta. Needless to say, there is a lot of intrigue ahead of this bout.

Ad

Trending

The biggest question mark is who will walk out as the Intercontinental Champion, but the finish in general is up in the air. How will the bout conclude? This article will take a look at a handful of potential finishes, which may include a new member joining The Judgment Day to influence the outcome.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Below are four finishes for Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta at WWE Backlash.

#4. Penta could defeat Dirty Dom cleanly

Expand Tweet

Ad

Penta is one of the most talented luchadors in the world today. He found great success in Mexico, Lucha Underground, AAA, and even AEW before signing with WWE late last year.

Penta has been on a roll since debuting on WWE programming in January. He rarely ever loses, and when he does, it is typically due to interference. He has proven quite talented in the company, and Michael Cole even predicts he's a future world champion.

Ad

With that kind of success and those expectations, Penta could win cleanly against Dirty Dom. If he hits the young Mysterio with the Penta Driver, it will be lights out for the champion, and the former AEW star could win his first belt in WWE.

#3. AJ Styles could prevent Dominik Mysterio from cheating

AJ Styles is one of the best pro wrestlers ever to do it. He has been a key figure in TNA Wrestling, New Japan, and WWE for the past 20+ years. He is also a former multi-time world champion.

Ad

The Phenomenal One has recently made it clear that he has a key goal in WWE in the near future: he wants to win the Intercontinental Title. In fact, he even told The Judgment Day directly in the locker room during RAW.

Given that there is some animosity between him and the stable, if Dominik tries to cheat, AJ could show up and stop it. Styles could run off the interfering JD McDonagh and Carlito, allowing Penta to hit the Mexican Destroyer on Dirty Dom for the win.

Ad

#2. Roxanne Perez could cost Penta the WWE Intercontinental Title

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roxanne Perez is one of the best young superstars in WWE. She is a former NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. There is a belief that she could be the future of the division.

The Prodigy has been teasing a permanent move to the main roster lately. In fact, she's even feuding with both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW. She was also seen in the background talking to Finn Balor during the latest episode of the red brand.

Ad

There is a chance Roxanne could become the newest member of The Judgment Day if those conversations prove to be fruitful. Her debut could be showing up at Backlash and distracting Penta. This could allow Dirty Dom to take down the masked star and hit a Frog Splash for the win.

#1. Finn Balor could cost Dominik Mysterio the win and leave The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finn Balor and The Judgment Day have been in disarray for a while now. Despite being the longest tenured member of the stable left in the group, the former Universal Champion is constantly at odds with the other members.

The person with whom Finn has had the most issues has been Dominik Mysterio. Sure, he's bickered with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, too, but Dirty Dom has been the main source of frustration. Many WWE fans assume a split is coming.

Ad

That split could come at Backlash in St. Louis. Finn could show up and shockingly cost Dirty Dom the win, perhaps by grabbing his leg behind the referee's back.

In some ways, this betrayal would be similar to what Finn did to Damian Priest last year. However, this wouldn't be to kick Dominik out of The Judgment Day. Instead, Finn would choose to leave the group and cost them gold on the way out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More