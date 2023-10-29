New Judgment Day member to be unveiled at WWE Crown Jewel? Exploring potential betrayal

The Judgment Day will have its presence marked at WWE Crown Jewel next weekend because Rhea Ripley is being forced to defend her Women's World Championship in a Fatal-5 Way Match.

The rest of her stable will likely be there to help ensure Ripley comes out on top, but Damian Priest will be keeping a close eye on both world championship matches as he would probably intend to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

In recent weeks, Ripley has been seen making deals with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, so this could be the most interesting match on the card. While Rollins is worried that McIntyre is set to join the fearsome faction, it is much more likely to be the other way around.

The scenario here could be that Priest looks to cash in on Seth Rollins after he defeats Drew McIntyre, but Ripley costs him the title and reveals that The Judgment Day has a new member.

After all, Seth Rollins was once the Architect of The Shield, so why not push him into another stable? Rollins and Ripley could dominate RAW if left to rule The Judgment Day together, and it opens the door to many more possibilities.

Seth Rollins could be the new leader of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has been the World Heavyweight Champion for the past few months, but aside from his recent feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, his storylines have not been on his usual level.

Rollins needs something solid to push him forward to the same level as Roman Reigns, and The Judgment Day could be the stable he has been looking for. The Visionary could work with the fearsome faction to protect his championship reign moving forward.

