New Knockouts Champion crowned on IMPACT Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie led the Knockouts Division for over a year

Taya Valkyrie broke the record for longest reigning Knockouts Champion months ago, shattering it and surpassing Taryn Terrell by nearly 100 days. Valkyrie had one of, if not the most impressive Knockouts title reign of all time.

Not only did she hold the belt for 379 days, but she faced the who's who of top tier talent. It began by knocking off Tessa Blanchard, the now reigning IMPACT World Champion. From there, she pinned the likes of Jordynne Grace, Madison Rayne, Su Yung, Havok, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood, and even IMPACT legend and multiple Knockouts Champion ODB.

In little over a year, she was built as one of the best champions, not just in her company, but in pro wrestling as a whole. All good things must come to an end, though, and that's exactly what happened tonight.

Taya Valkyrie's legendary title reign comes to an end

After 379 days on top, Valkyrie finally lost her Knockouts Championship to Jordynne Grace. Thick Mama Pump has been chasing Valkyrie for nearly a year now, as almost every victory Valkyrie had over Grace was dirty.

The title bout tonight was no different. Valkyrie used every underhanded trick in the book, and John E. Bravo did his best to attack Grace whenever the referee's back was turned. Grace showed some impressive durability tonight, managing to get back into the ring before the ten count after getting planted with the Road to Valhalla on the ramp.

Finally, after months and months of Valkyrie narrowly escaping with the gold, Grace caught her in the Grace Driver, putting her away for good.