New leader of The Wyatt Sicks to debut on WWE SmackDown tonight? Chances explored 

It has been a while since the WWE Universe has seen The Wyatt Sicks. The eerie group hasn't even made a single appearance on their new home, SmackDown. Well, could they make their debut tonight? And, could they make their blue brand debut alongside their new leader?

The answer to this question is quite possibly "Yes". This is particularly true for their SmackDown debut, as it is surely coming. However, with regard to a new leader, things are still up in the air. WWE is still deciding what to do now that Uncle Howdy has been sidelined, but they could find their answer in Malakai Black.

Malakai Black has been out of contract for quite a while now, and rumor has it that he is returning to WWE. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently shared an update on the same, claiming his return was imminent. With that in mind, and given his equally eerie persona, he could be the perfect replacement leader of The Wyatt Sicks.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. However, it would be quite something if Black were to return as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks on their SmackDown debut.

Alexa Bliss could join The Wyatt Sicks as well

Although Malakai Black's potential involvement with The Wyatt Sicks is still up in the air, the same cannot be said for a 33-year-old superstar. Alexa Bliss made her emphatic return to WWE after nearly two years at the Royal Rumble and certainly has higher odds of joining the group.

Her work with Bray Wyatt before her hiatus aside, Bliss' return itself was an indicator of her potential future with The Wyatts. After all, rather than have her return as The Goddess, the company chose to have her return at the Rumble as The Wicked Witch of WWE, with her spooky doll, Lilly, in hand.

All this indicates that she could join the group and potentially even lead it. However, as with the Malakai Black idea, this too is nothing more than conjecture. Only time will tell what the future holds for Bliss and the Wyatts.

