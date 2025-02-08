New McMahon to join WWE soon? Exploring the possibility

The McMahon Family has contributed significantly to transforming WWE into the global product that it is today. The McMahon legacy will always be at the mountaintop as one of the greatest in pro wrestling. 2025 marks a low point as no member of the family is currently working in World Wrestling Entertainment. However, it looks like a young McMahon might soon join the Stamford-based promotion and carry forward the legacy.

Ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble, a fan tweeted at Shane McMahon’s eldest son, Declan, asking him to enter the Men’s Rumble and make his debut. The fan also expressed that the WWE Universe is more than ready to see the next generation of McMahons performing amazing stunts in the ring. Declan quickly responded by commenting “Soon,” sending the fans into a frenzy.

Additionally, Shane McMahon fueled speculation by responding to his son’s bold tweet and dropping a thinking emoji, leaving fans speculating. Vince McMahon’s grandson is 20 years old and plays football for Indiana Hoosiers.

Considering what the McMahons have done for the Stamford-based promotion, the possibility of seeing Declan inside the squared circle cannot be ruled out. However, the youngster is preoccupied with his football duties and the fans may have to wait for a bit before cheering for Shane-O-Mac's son in WWE.

Declan McMahon talks about how Shane McMahon feels about him joining WWE

Two years ago, in a fun conversation with Jim Varsallone, Declan McMahon opened up about following in the footsteps of his family legacy. He revealed that his parents are quietly happy with him wanting to step inside the squared circle.

We don't really talk about it much. I always come to my dad being like, 'If you wanna do something, it could be really cool.' We'll talk about it in the sense of what it would look like, what it would entail, things like that. Obviously, WWE does a great job down in Florida with the Performance Center, helping athletes get ready, so I would say they're [Declan's parents] quiet fans, “ said Declan.

It will be interesting to see when Declan makes his debut in the Stamford-based promotion and continues the McMahon legacy.

