How Shane McMahon feels about his son Declan possibly joining WWE

Shane McMahon's son Declan recently revealed what his parents think about him possibly becoming a WWE Superstar.

Declan McMahon currently plays college football for the Indiana Hoosiers. The 19-year-old is undecided on where his future lies, but he is open to the idea of following in his family's footsteps in wrestling.

In an interview with Jim Varsallone, Declan McMahon said his parents are quietly happy that he has an interest in stepping into the ring:

"We don't really talk about it much. I always come to my dad being like, 'If you wanna do something, it could be really cool.' We'll talk about it in the sense of what it would look like, what it would entail, things like that. Obviously WWE does a great job down in Florida with the Performance Center, helping athletes get ready, so I would say they're [Declan's parents] quiet fans." [11:29 – 11:52]

In the same interview, Declan McMahon spoke about his younger brothers possibly joining him in WWE to create a new Bloodline story.

Declan McMahon on the support he receives from Shane McMahon

In 1982, Vince McMahon purchased WWE from his father, turning the promotion into a global entertainment brand. His children, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon, became on-screen personalities and important figures behind the scenes in the 1990s.

Declan McMahon added that his parents are supportive and want him to pursue his passions:

"They don't wanna push anything that their kids don't want, obviously. My dad and my mom have done a great job in the sense of you wanna be your own man, you wanna do your own thing, you wanna make your own decisions. But if that time comes, they would be all for it, especially my dad. My dad would definitely be all for it." [11:53 – 12:08]

Vince McMahon sold WWE to Endeavor in April, meaning the McMahons no longer own what was once the family business.

While Stephanie McMahon left WWE in January, Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon are still involved with the company. Stephanie's husband, Triple H, also remains with WWE as the on-screen head of creative.

