McMahon family member on WWE possibly booking a new Bloodline story

The ongoing story involving Roman Reigns and The Bloodline is viewed by many as one of the greatest WWE angles of all time. In a recent interview, Shane McMahon's son Declan discussed the possibility of WWE booking a similar story involving his own family one day.

Declan McMahon has made no secret of his desire to join WWE in some capacity, potentially as a wrestler. The 19-year-old currently plays college football for the Indiana Hoosiers.

In an interview with Jim Varsallone, Declan addressed whether he could wrestle alongside his brothers Kenyon, 17, and Rogan, 13:

"We'll see. Obviously in the WWE, as you know, it's all about storyline, right? A story to get behind it. I mean, who knows. Maybe you could have a Bloodline story with us. You really never know. The possibilities are endless." [11:08 – 11:20]

The Undertaker recently received the Bill Apter Legacy Award, presented by Sportskeeda. The Hall of Famer, who is close friends with Shane McMahon, offered to train Declan how to wrestle.

Could the McMahons form an alliance in WWE?

Declan McMahon's father, Shane, and Auntie Stephanie began appearing on television in the 1990s. They went on to become prominent personalities and occasional wrestlers over the next two decades.

Regarding his brothers possibly becoming wrestlers, Declan spoke highly of both Kenyon and Rogan as athletes:

"Definitely, you definitely could. My brother's got a knack for it in the sense of he's super physical, such a great athlete, my brother Kenyon, you'll see it in his high school football tape. He's doing wrestling in the winter. He's a great athlete. My brother Rogan, too, he's younger right now, but he's a big old boy. He's gonna be pretty big." [10:41 – 11:07]

In 2016, Shane McMahon's sons appeared alongside their father during his entrance against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32.

