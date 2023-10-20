New member to finally join The Bloodline and help Roman Reigns defeat his rumored opponent at Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns finally returned to WWE last week on SmackDown. He had a confrontation with LA Knight, which led to speculation that The Megastar would challenge The Tribal Chief soon.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Knight will challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming show in Saudi Arabia.

''While it is not announced at press time, it has been confirmed and will likely be announced this week that Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight will be he main event for the Universal title at the 11/4 Crown Jewel show,'' said Dave Meltzer.

LA Knight has become the hottest superstar on the blue brand in recent times. If he faces Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, then the company has to ensure that his popularity doesn't get affected if he loses to The Tribal Chief. With The Bloodline divided, Reigns will have to apply a new trick this time to retain his championship.

NXT Superstar Ava, who is the daughter of The Rock, was seen being solicited by Paul Heyman to join The Bloodline. The faction has one less member since Jey Uso decided to part ways and join RAW. Ava could make her main roster debut and help Reigns defeat LA Knight in an unexpected manner. Thus officially becoming a Bloodline member.

Ava could play a major role in a feud between Roman Reigns and The Rock

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, the inclusion of Ava in the faction could potentially have significant storyline ramifications if WWE could officially arrange a match pitting The Rock against Reigns at WrestleMania 40. While The Brahma Bull made his return to the company a few weeks ago, he has not yet interacted with The Bloodline.

''The idea of her joining the Bloodline in some form could make sense both because she is considered part of the family, and also it could be used as a storyline if a Roman Reigns vs. Rock match does take place at WrestleMania in 2024,'' said Meltzer.

Upon his return, the Universal Champion is expected to face formidable challenges. Yet, it's noteworthy that during this week's NXT, Paul Heyman was seen attempting to recruit The Rock's daughter into The Bloodline. If Ava were to join, she would be the faction's first female member, and it could also greatly enhance the career prospects of the 22-year-old while also setting the stage for The Rock vs Reigns.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches