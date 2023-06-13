New member for The Judgment Day teased on RAW? Major clue hidden in plain sight

The Judgment Day had a lot going on this week on RAW. From Damian Priest winning the MITB qualification match to Finn Balor becoming a challenger for Seth Rollins' title, the faction are on an upward trajectory. However, that's not all for them.

By the looks of it, it seems that soon The Judgment Day might have a new member in their faction. The new member in question is Monday Night RAW Superstar JD McDonagh. On RAW this week, the Irish wrestler was seen interacting with Finn Balor.

In the segment, JD McDonagh spoke to Balor and highlighted the tension between The Prince and Priest. Considering how rough things have been since last week for Balor and Priest, it won't be a surprise to see McDonagh emerge as The Judgment Day's new recruit.

While nothing is concrete yet, if McDonagh joins The Judgment Day, it will be an interesting development as fans will get to see more of the superstar. Maybe the Irish connection between Balor and McDonagh will make it even easier for the latter to join the faction.

Tension within The Judgment Day was visible this week

Last week on RAW, Damian Priest had the opportunity of a lifetime to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. While Priest went on to lose the match, it seemed that the 40-year-old was more upset about Finn Balor's interference compared to his loss.

While Damian Priest made sure to voice his frustration immediately after the match, this week on RAW, he once again spoke his mind. Before his victorious outing against Matt Riddle, Priest once again reminded Balor and The Judgment Day that he would go out and win his match on his own.

Balor seemed to be upset after hearing Priest's words. While Rhea Ripley tried to be the mediator and hyped Damian Priest, nothing seemed to work. As of now, the tensions within faction seem to continue.

Zoey Stark eyes The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley

Since making her WWE debut, Rhea Ripley has proven herself to be a force to reckon with. While the Australian always had the necessary talent, joining The Judgment Day only fueled her progress further. This week on Monday Night RAW, Ripley was presented with a new title, the Women's World Championship.

While Ripley will enjoy her reign and a new title, she needs to watch her back. After all, RAW women's superstar Zoey Stark has her eyes on Ripley. In a recent interview, Stark said that once she wins the Money In The Bank briefcase, she would like to cash it in on for Ripley's title. Stark said:

"How is that even a question? You know I'm gonna win the Money in the Bank. I'm gonna climb up that ladder and grab that briefcase and that's mine."

She further added:

"I really want Rhea Ripley. [Why so?] Oh, because I feel like we could have an amazing match. I feel like we'll have great chemistry inside of the ring together, and we'll have a fun time doing it, honestly. We'll beat the cr*p out of each other, and I think that would be fun to watch."

Check out Zoey Stark's interview below:

While Money In The Bank is still away and Zoey Stark is yet to win it, a match between Ripley and Stark can be a breath of fresh air. It will be exciting to watch if Zoey is able to dethrone the force named Rhea Ripley.

