New No. 1 contender crowned for Becky Lynch's WWE RAW Women's Championship

Becky Lynch watches on as her WrestleMania 36 opponent is revealed

With WrestleMania 36 almost on the horizon, the women's division on WWE RAW battled it out inside the dreaded Elimination Chamber tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for an opportunity to become the next contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship.

Sarah Logan, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Shayna Baszler entered the chamber and Baszler walked out as the winner after showcasing a dominant and record-setting performance in which she eliminated all five Superstars. Now, The Queen of Spades will face The Man for her RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa Bay.

Dominant performance inside the Elimination Chamber

Shayna Baszler sneak-attacked Becky Lynch after showing up last month on Monday Night RAW and bit off a chunk of flesh from her neck leaving the WWE Universe in shock. After the No. 1 contender's match was made official, the two-time NXT Women's Champion confidently replied that it was the perfect setting for her because being a former mixed martial artist, she had always been comfortable fighting inside cages.

The Submission Magician stated that she would chew through all of her opponents inside the chamber and well, although she did not chew or bite any of the Superstars involved, she delivered an utterly dominant performance by eliminating all of her opponents. Even her final encounter with Asuka ended with The Empress of Tomorrow passing out to Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch.

Now that Baszler is the next in line to face Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship, does this mean Lynch has to be extra cautious of the submission specialist? Guess we will have to wait till WrestleMania to find that out.