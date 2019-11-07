New No. 1 contender for NXT Cruiserweight Championship revealed

Angel Garza and Tony Nese put up an instant Cruiserweight Classic

Tonight's episode of NXT featured a No. 1 contender's match between a returning Tony Nese and one of NXT's newest Mexican sensation Angel Garza for Lio Rush's NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Tony Nese who was once a former Cruiserweight Champion tried his best to come out as the winner but Garza bested The Premier Athlete to secure a pinfall victory and thereby became the new number 1 contender for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

The current scenario of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Given that the two Superstars are immensely talented in the ring, the match that happened between them was spectacular. Nese, a former champion who defeated Buddy Murphy to win the title at the pre-show of WrestleMania 35 lost the title to Drew Gulak in a Triple Threat match at WWE Stomping Grounds which also involved Akira Tozawa.

Gulak then had a lengthy run with the title until he lost it to Lio Rush on the October 9 episode of NXT after Rush won a No.1 contender's match against Oney Lorcan on the September 18 episode of NXT. After Rush won the title he was taunted by the cocky Garza who wanted a title opportunity at Rush's Cruiserweight Championship.

Hence, Garza took on Nese on tonight's NXT to determine the No. 1 contender. The match involved back and forth action between both Superstars and in the end, Garza pinned Nese after he hit him with his Wing Clipper finishing move.

After the match was over, Lio Rush came out to congratulate Garza who was standing at the stage and offered the third generation Mexican Superstar to shake his hand. Garza made it look like he was going to shake Rush's hand but ended up slapping The Man of The Hour right across the face.

Garza then walked off and left Rush standing whose smile soon turned into a grimace. It remains to be seen if Rush can exact revenge on Garza or will the Mexican Superstar come out as the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion on next week's episode of NXT.