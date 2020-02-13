New No.1 contender for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship crowned

N XT Cruiserweight Champion: Jordan Devlin

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured a grudge match between two former Cruiserweight Champions, Lio Rush and Angel Garza. They went on a back-and-forth battle to determine the no. 1 contender for Jordan Devlin's NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Towards the end of the match, it looked like Garza had the upper hand but Rush would counter the Wing Clipper into a rollup to get the three count. He was soon confronted by the reigning Champion, Jordan Devlin, and the commentators confirmed their clash for next week's NXT.

.@itsLioRush is pulling out all the stops to earn a shot at the NXT Cruiserweight Title!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FdG2nu2SbO — WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2020

NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Both Lio Rush and Angel Garza have been NXT Cruiserweight Champions. They were embroiled in a heated rivalry towards the end of last year and it culminated with Garza winning the title from The Man of the Hour. However, it couldn't enjoy a lengthy reign as Jordan Devlin defeated him, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Travis Banks in a Fatal 4-Way match to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Worlds Collide.

Garza didn't get a one-on-one rematch for the title and after tonight's match against Lio Rush, it looks like he won't be getting that opportunity any time soon. Jordan Devlin will be defending the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Lio Rush on the upcoming episode of the Black and Gold brand.

"It looks like YOU are the next stop on the @Jordan_Devlin1 Cruiserweight Championship Tour."



The #IrishAce puts the NXT Cruiserweight Title on the line against @itsLioRush NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/GbTKL4Evz4 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 13, 2020

Will The Irish Ace be able to retain his title? Or, will Lio Rush emerge as a two-time Cruiserweight Champion? We will have to wait for one more week to get this answer!