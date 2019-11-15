New No.1 contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships confirmed

The Viking Raiders will defend their Titles against Hawkins and Ryder

If The Viking Raiders are going to make it to their Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series against the NXT Tag Team Champions, Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The New Day, they'll have to get past Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins first.

WWE has announced that the duo has become the new No.1 contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships. They defeated The OC and The Street Profits at a WWE Live Event in Mannheim, Germany to earn the opportunity. That match will take place this coming Monday on RAW.

The former RAW Tag Team Champios took to social media to hype their opportunity. They are vowing to take the belts from the Viking Raiders and head on to Survivor Series.

If Ryder and Hawkins pull off the upset, it would be yet another change to the all Tag Team Champions Triple Threat Match at this year's Survivor Series. It may not be the only one either. The New Day will defend their newly won SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Revival next week on SmackDown. So this match could change several times before Survivor Series.

Zack Ryder has a made a career out of surprise victories, including winning the Titles with Hawkins at WrestleMania 35. We'll have to see if they have another upset win in them this coming Monday on RAW.