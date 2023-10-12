New number one contender to be crowned? - 4 possible finishes for Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW

WWE RAW is set to feature a big-time singles match next Monday. The Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, will battle Shayna Baszler. Despite a champion being in action, the bout will be non-title.

This match comes as both Rhea and Shayna are on a similar path. Nia Jax viciously assaulted both women in the past. When both attempted to get revenge, things began to heat up, and the two ended up at each other's throats.

Now, Nia Jax will sit back and watch two of her enemies clash as the pair are set to battle on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The bout was confirmed during the most recent episode from the red brand.

This article will take a look at the match and determine which potential outcomes could be booked. Could two powerful stars interfere in the bout? Will a hated villain help Rhea Ripley walk away as the victory?

Below are four possible finishes for Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW.

#4. Rhea Ripley could continue to dominate WWE

Rhea Ripley is on top of the women's division in WWE. 2023 has been an incredible year for her, as she began by winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match despite entering at number one. She then proceeded to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 from Charlotte Flair.

While that belt has since been re-branded the Women's World Championship, nothing has changed regarding The Eradicator's dominance in WWE. Rhea has successfully defeated the likes of Natalya, Zelina Vega, and Raquel Rodriguez in championship encounters.

Her dominance will likely continue on Monday Night RAW. While Shayna is nobody to take lightly, The Ripper is on a roll, and she's unlikely to slow down any time soon. Expect her to hit The Riptide and leave with a pinfall victory in the record book.

#3. Shayna Baszler could pick up a massive singles victory

Rhea has unquestionably dominated WWE this year, but it would be foolish to discount Shayna Baszler. When it comes to being cruel and vicious in the ring, few can compare to The Queen Of Spades. The number of women she has injured or sent packing from the company can't be understated.

Her most recent victim is her former friend, Ronda Rousey. Shayna grew tired of the former UFC star's ego and attitude. This led to the two clashing at SummerSlam. Rousey hasn't been seen since and may even be retired from WWE.

Shayna has taken out even the most dangerous threats standing in her way, and Rhea may be no different. The Queen Of Spades may make Ripley tap out. If she does, the win will almost certainly earn her a spot as the new number one contender.

#2. Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez could interfere

As noted, Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler share a common enemy: Nia Jax. The powerful competitor returned to WWE last month and made an immediate splash by taking out Rhea Ripley. She has proceeded to beat down much of the roster since then.

There is a fourth woman involved in all of this chaos, however. Raquel Rodriguez was attacked by Nia right before Rhea suffered the same fate. She can't stand The Eradicator or Nia. Plus, just like with Ripley, the intensity of the fighting has led to her and Shayna going at it too.

Given that all four women can't stand each other, there's a chance that both Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez could potentially interrupt the big bout on WWE RAW. If they do, the match will likely be ruled a no contest. From there, a colossal Fatal 4-Way match may be in the cards.

#1. Dominik Mysterio may help Mami win

Even if both the powerful Raquel Rodriguez and intimidating Nia Jax end up staying away from the bout scheduled for WWE RAW, Rhea may not come to the ring alone. The NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio may accompany Mami.

Both Rhea and Dirty Dom are part of The Judgment Day faction. They are joined by Finn Balor and Damian Priest, though JD McDonagh is also attempting to join. The stable has taken over WWE this year, with all four men holding gold at some point.

Rhea always helps Mysterio win his matches, but come Monday Night RAW, the tables may turn. Dirty Dom may be the one to help Rhea this time, providing a distraction while Rhea hits Shayna with a belt. From there, a pinfall victory could follow.

