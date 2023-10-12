Ronda Rousey posts cryptic update amid WWE retirement rumors

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey seemingly hinted at being retired in a new Instagram post.

Rousey had a legendary career in UFC before officially making her WWE debut in January 2018. The Baddest Woman on the Planet spent a year in the Stamford-based company, during which she held the RAW Women's Title before going on hiatus after losing the championship at WrestleMania 35.

After nearly three years of absence, Rousey returned to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Over the next year and a half, the 36-year-old won the SmackDown Women's Title twice and the Women's Tag Team Championship once. She last competed at SummerSlam when she lost to her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match. After her defeat, The Rowdy One claimed Baszler was "the reason I got into this business… Now I got no reason to stay."

Rumors have since suggested Rousey was retired from wrestling. The Baddest Woman on the Planet seemingly hinted at the same in a new Instagram post in which she quoted Bernie Lumen saying: "Sorry, I couldn't hear you through my retirement."

The Instagram post included photos of Rousey spending time with her daughter, husband, and friend Marina Shafir.

Should Ronda Rousey return to WWE?

While several fans enjoyed seeing Ronda Rousey in the Stamford-based company, many criticized her WWE run. Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff previously addressed whether The Baddest Woman on the Planet should return to the company on his 83 Weeks podcast.

The former RAW General Manager disclosed that he hopes the UFC Hall of Famer is done with wrestling, claiming that he never felt she wanted to be in the Stamford-based company.

"It's been 'ehh' ever since she got there in my opinion. A lot of build up, a lot of hype, I mean she's obviously a big personality and very very credentialed and done a lot of great things, but I've never felt like Ronda really wanted to be there. I felt like it was a great opportunity for Ronda and I think Ronda wanted that opportunity. But to me, from day one, I never felt like she wanted to be there. I hope she's done," he said.

