Ronda Rousey was "exposed" and is hopefully done with WWE after SummerSlam, says Hall of Famer 

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff hopes Ronda Rousey is done with WWE after her loss at SummerSlam.

Rousey initially joined the Stamford-based company in 2018. She had a one-year run, during which she held the RAW Women's Title, before going on a multi-year hiatus. The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to WWE in January 2022. She has since won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, SmackDown Women's Title, and Women's Tag Team Championship.

The 36-year-old recently feuded with her former tag team partner and real-life best friend, Shayna Baszler. Ahead of their bout at SummerSlam, reports suggested it would be Rousey's last. After losing to Baszler, the former SmackDown Women's Champion seemingly confirmed the same on her social media.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff addressed Rousey's reported departure from the Stamford-based company. He agreed with her social media post in which she stated that she had no reason to return to wrestling.

"It's been 'ehh' ever since she got there in my opinion. A lot of build up, a lot of hype, I mean she's obviously a big personality and very very credentialed and done a lot of great things, but I've never felt like Ronda really wanted to be there. I felt like it was a great opportunity for Ronda and I think Ronda wanted that opportunity. But to me, from day one, I never felt like she wanted to be there. I hope she's done," he said. [From 0:10 - 0:40]

The former RAW General Manager claimed Rousey was exposed and lost her mystique before she joined WWE:

"Once I watched Holly Holm absolutely destroy Ronda [in UFC] and you saw the fear and the weakness [...] She went from being this incredibly cool bada** woman, you saw, you could smell the fear in her eyes. That's how intense it was. She lost her mystique for me at that moment. Now, maybe to a lot of WWE fans that wasn't that big a deal and she was coming over with that UFC persona. But once you've been exposed as badly as Holly Holm exposed Ronda, that mystique stayed. That mystique left her in UFC and she wasn't able to bring that over." [From 01:27 - 02:17]

What was missing in Ronda Rousey's WWE run?

Although Eric Bischoff acknowledged Ronda Rousey's professionalism in the Stamford-based company, he pointed out that something was still missing. He suggested it could have been a "lack of commitment" or "bad booking."

However, the Hall of Famer pointed out that Rousey needed a character change when she moved to WWE.

"And that's not the end of the world [Rousey's loss to Holm] if you can find yourself in WWE, if you can find a new character, if you could almost allow the audience to forget that you got your a** kicked in an embarrasing way in your last fight. You can get over that if you embrace what you're doing. But, to me, Ronda kept trying to continue a character that no longer existed because it was exposed. And she didn't appear to be somebody that was actually having fun doing what she was doing," he explained. [From 02:19 - 02:53]

