Jade Cargill could suffer in WWE for the same reason as Ronda Rousey, warns wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has shared his concern about Jade Cargill's arrival in the Triple H-led promotion, using Ronda Rousey as an example.

Cargill recently signed with WWE and is due to make a massive debut on television. Russo described her as a "phenomenal athlete" but insisted that Triple H's creative team must book her in a strong storyline. If not, she will be at the risk of becoming "just another name on the roster" within three months.

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo used the example of Ronda Rousey and asked if fans thought Jade Cargill was a bigger star than The Baddest Woman on the Planet. He further drew attention to Rousey's run to show how external stardom won't necessarily translate to success if the character doesn't click.

"Look at what happened with Ronda Rousey. Do you think Jade Cargill is a bigger star than Ronda Rousey? You're nuts. She is not, but look at what happened," argued Russo. [1:01:45 - 1:01:57]

Host Dr. Chris Featherstone noted how fans were initially invested in Ronda Rousey, but the interest fizzled out during her second run. Vince Russo guessed that the latter struggled to cope with the demanding schedule and decided to quit. He was quoted as saying:

"Bro, I think what happened was when she realized the on-the-road portion of the business, she got the really sour taste of the business. And once that happened, she was done." [1:02:37- 1:02:52]

You can watch the full video below:

What are WWE's reported plans for Jade Cargill?

While fans are convinced that Jade Cargill will mostly appear on Monday Night RAW, the new signee is also expected to make her presence known on SmackDown. Backstage reports have indicated that the creative team could book her for both shows.

Triple H addressed curiosity regarding Cargill's debut and said she will compete in her first match when she is "ready." The Game does not want to put the star in a difficult position and use her when "incredible programming" is in the works. The Hall of Famer refused to share more details on his strategy for Jade Cargill in WWE.

