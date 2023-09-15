"They don't get along" - Wrestling veteran on why WWE never booked Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch

Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch was supposed to be one of the biggest matches in WWE after The Man won the Women's Royal Rumble. However, the two never stepped inside the squared circle for a one-on-one match. Recently, Wrestling veteran Konan gave his take on why the dream match never occurred.

In 2018, Becky Lynch became the most over superstar in WWE after a freak accident during an invasion angle on Monday Night RAW. The Man became the most talked about superstar in the company with a dream match against Ronda Rousey in the pipeline for WrestleMania 35.

Unfortunately, the match became a Triple Threat match after Charlotte Flair was added to the main event. Speaking on Keepin It 100 Official, Wrestling veteran Konan gave his take on why WWE never booked the dream match after both stars returned from their hiatus. Check it out:

"I'm assuming that it could be anything, they don't get along... But that should not matter. They should be able to do business and maybe the fact that they were going to be involved in a long storyline and Ronda was like dude I'm out this day." (From 1:00 to 1:25)

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the same year

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey returned to the company after a short hiatus when she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair. She immediately entered the women's tag team division alongside Shayna Baszler.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch continued her feud with Bayley and Damage CTRL on Monday Night RAW. She eventually won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Lita with the help of Trish Stratus.

After her feud with Damage CTRL, Becky Lynch lost the titles to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on the red brand. Later, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler moved to Monday Night RAW and won the titles.

Unfortunately, Baszler turned on Rousey after a while and the two feuded over the summer. In the end, The Queen of Spades defeated the Baddest Woman on the Planet in her possible last match for the company.

