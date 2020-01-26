New NXT Cruiserweight Champion crowned tonight at WWE Worlds Collide 2020

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News

26 Jan 2020, 07:42 IST SHARE

Four Superstars battled it out for the NXT Cruiserweight title

On tonight's WWE Worlds Collide 2020, NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin won a Fatal 4-Way match to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion. This marks Devlin's first title victory in the company and the first time that an NXT UK Superstar has held the championship.

The Fatal 4-Way Match

Jordan Devlin defeated Travis Banks, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, and former champion Angel Garza to become the new champion. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott won a Triple Threat match on the January 15 episode of NXT to earn his title opportunity whereas NXT UK Superstars Travis Banks and Jordan Devlin earned their opportunity last week.

Also, the NXT Cruiserweight title was massively redesigned and Triple H and NXT General Manager William Regal presented Garza with the title before tonight's event. Garza became the champion by defeating Lio Rush on the December 11, 2019, episode of the Black and Gold brand.

The fatal 4-way match mas a brilliant affair and all four Superstars sized each other up as soon as the bell rang. During the closing moments of the match, Garza hit the Wing Clipper on Scott and went for the pin but it was broken up by Devlin.

After some more back and forth action, The Irish Ace drove Scott into the mat and went for the cover to get the 1-2-3. Devlin got the pinfall and won the title.